⚾ Shojinaga Named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas sophomore Kodey Shojinaga was named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday. Shojinaga wins the honor in the first week of Big 12 awards this season.

Shojinaga hit .462/.533/1.077 (6-for-13), with two doubles, two home runs, five RBIs, four runs scored and a 1.610 OPS in three games against Illinois-Chicago this past weekend. In the season opener, Shojinaga had four hits, two home runs and five RBIs, which were all the most in a Kansas season opener since at least 2003.

His two home runs in the season opener marked his first career multi-homer game. One of those home runs was his first career grand slam. Shojinaga hit the first home run of the season for the Jayhawks in 2023 and now in 2024. The two home runs are tied for the most in the Big 12 through the first weekend. He also had 14 total bases, which is tied for the most in the conference.

Shojinaga earns the first Big 12 weekly honor of his career and becomes the first Kansas player to win Big 12 Player of the Week since Caleb Upshaw on May 2, 2022. He is the 19th player in Kansas history to win the honor.

Kansas (1-2) plays a midweek contest against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT at Whataburger Field.