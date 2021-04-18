🏌️‍♂️ Sigel Aces 17; Jayhawks Finish 2nd in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Ben Sigel’s hole-in-one on the 17th hole highlighted the final day of play for the Kansas Men’s Golf team Sunday at the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course.

Sigel aced No. 17 and shot a five-under 67 to pace the Jayhawks in the third and final round. The Jayhawks shot seven-under as a team and finished the 54-hole event at 19-under par. Kansas finished in second place, five shots behind winner and host Iowa, who finished at -24.

“We played well again today, but just couldn’t quite get it done,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Iowa is very tough to beat on its home course. Ben Sigel made a hole-in-one late in the round, and we got within two shots, but we couldn’t get any closer.”

Sigel was brilliant in the final round, firing his low round of the season with his 67. He totaled seven birdies and added his hole-in-one on 17. He picked up birdies on holes three, five, six, seven, 10, 11 and 15 before his ace on the 195-yard par-three 17th. His 67 came on the heels of a two-under 70 in the second round Saturday. He finished sixth at -6 for the tournament.

He was the second-highest finisher for the Jayhawks on the weekend. Harry Hillier shot a final-round 71 and finished tied for fourth at seven-under par to pace Kansas on the weekend. Hillier had three birdies on his scorecard for the final round and went 36-35 to post a one-under score. He was under par in all three of his rounds for the weekend. It’s Hillier’s second top-five finish of the 2020-21 season.

Luke Kluver shot a one-over 73 in his final round and finished tied for ninth at -3. It’s the fifth straight tournament Kluver has finished in the top 20 and marks his third top 10 of the season. Kluver had three birdies on his card, including one at the final hole.

Both Sion Audrain and Zach Sokolosky (who played as an individual) both finished tied for 12th at -1. Sokolosky had two rounds of 70 in the tournament and Audrain played all three of his rounds at even par or better. William Duquette had a final-round 71 and tied for 23rd at +3.

“I’m really happy with Sion as the five-man this week,” Bermel said. “We counted his score all three rounds and it helped take some pressure of the other four guys. Zack Sokolosky played as a six-man and gained some good experience as well. Harry, Ben and Luke all finished inside the top 10 as well.”

Kansas will now turn its attention to the Big 12 Championships at Prairie Dunes in Hutchinson, which begins April 26.

“We have a week before we head to Prairie Dunes for Big 12s and we need to continue to get better,” Bermel said.”