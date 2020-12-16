🏈 #RUN21 Signing Day Spotlight: Linebackers
The Kansas linebackers group, led by defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach D.J. Eliot and outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe bring in another talented group of freshman with the #Run21 class, after signing three Jayhawks at the positions a season ago.
The Jayhawks, Eliot and Uzo-Diribe, inked three players to the KU linebackers group. Here’s a closer look:
Name: Andrew Simpson
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 220
Hometown: Norwalk, Calif.
High School: St. John Bosco HS
What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Jason Negro…Helped guide St. John Bosco to a 14-0 ranking and No. 1 national ranking in 2019 as a junior…Totaled 29 tackles in nine games as a junior with one fumble recovery and one pass defended…As a senior in 2020, played in eight games with 35 tackles, two forced fumbles, one sack and three pass breakups…Played both ways as a sophomore, catching 27 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, while also collecting 34 tackles and three tackles-for-loss and one blocked field goal…Sports Illustrated All-American Watch List selection.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Name: D’Marion Alexander
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 215
Hometown: China Spring, Texas
High School: China Spring HS
What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Ranked a top 1,000 recruit in the country by 247 Sports…Coached by Brian Bell at China Spring, where the Cougars went 10-3 on the season and advanced to the state quarterfinals…Invited to Under Armour All-America Camp…Also played basketball at China Spring.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Name: Trey Staley
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
High School: Brookwood HS
What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Philip Jones…Helped team to an 8-3 record as a senior, and an appearance in the state playoffs…As a sophomore in 2018, collected 42 total tackles, one sack, one interception and two fumble recoveries…As a junior, totaled 64 tackles and three sacks…Was named All-Region 7-AAAAAA selection as a junior…Invited to 2020 US Army National Combine…2019 Georgia 7A First-Team All-State.
"I can't wait to begin my journey as a Jayhawk. You're getting a person of good character with a winning mentality and I'm excited for the new era in Lawrence."Andrew Simpson
"Kansas fans can expect from me ... a lot of big hits, hard work and winning when I get there. "D'Marion Alexander
"I'm excited to be a part of the Jayhawk family and I can't wait to get there and help change the culture."Trey Staley