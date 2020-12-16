🏈 #RUN21 Signing Day Spotlight: Linebackers

The Kansas linebackers group, led by defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach D.J. Eliot and outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe bring in another talented group of freshman with the #Run21 class, after signing three Jayhawks at the positions a season ago.

The Jayhawks, Eliot and Uzo-Diribe, inked three players to the KU linebackers group. Here’s a closer look:

Name: Andrew Simpson

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 220

Hometown: Norwalk, Calif.

High School: St. John Bosco HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Jason Negro…Helped guide St. John Bosco to a 14-0 ranking and No. 1 national ranking in 2019 as a junior…Totaled 29 tackles in nine games as a junior with one fumble recovery and one pass defended…As a senior in 2020, played in eight games with 35 tackles, two forced fumbles, one sack and three pass breakups…Played both ways as a sophomore, catching 27 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, while also collecting 34 tackles and three tackles-for-loss and one blocked field goal…Sports Illustrated All-American Watch List selection.

Name: D’Marion Alexander

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6’5″, 215

Hometown: China Spring, Texas

High School: China Spring HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Ranked a top 1,000 recruit in the country by 247 Sports…Coached by Brian Bell at China Spring, where the Cougars went 10-3 on the season and advanced to the state quarterfinals…Invited to Under Armour All-America Camp…Also played basketball at China Spring.

Name: Trey Staley

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200

Hometown: Snellville, Ga.

High School: Brookwood HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Philip Jones…Helped team to an 8-3 record as a senior, and an appearance in the state playoffs…As a sophomore in 2018, collected 42 total tackles, one sack, one interception and two fumble recoveries…As a junior, totaled 64 tackles and three sacks…Was named All-Region 7-AAAAAA selection as a junior…Invited to 2020 US Army National Combine…2019 Georgia 7A First-Team All-State.