🏈 Signing Day Spotlight: Safeties

Coach Jordan Peterson and the Kansas defensive backfield added three safeties to the puzzle on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The Jayhawks added OJ Burroughs Jr., Jayson Gilliom and James Wright at the safety position. Those three will join forces with returning safeties Kenny Logan, Ricky Thomas, Corione Harris, Nate Betts and others.

Kansas dipped into the south for its safeties, recruiting Burroughs and Gilliom out of Georgia, and Wright out of South Carolina.

Here’s a closer look at the three new safety additions:

Name: OJ Burroughs Jr.

Height/Weight: 5’10”, 167

Hometown: Savannah, Ga.

High School: IMG Academy (Florida)

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Bobby Acosta at IMG Academy…IMG ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps High School Football Rankings after posting a perfect 8-0 record in 2020…Posted 37 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, four interceptions, five passes defended and two forced fumbles in six games as a senior…In 13 games as a sophomore at Savannah Christian HS in 2018, collected 89 tackles in 13 games with 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles…Picked off two passes as a freshman.

Name: Jayson Gilliom

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190

Hometown: Suwanee, Ga.

High School: North Gwinnett HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Helped lead North Gwinnett Bulldogs to 9-4 record in 2020 and a top 20 ranking in the state of Georgia…Totaled 31 tackles as a senior with a pair of tackles-for-loss…Had a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown against McEachern HS…Had 55 tackles and three tackles-for-loss as a junior in 2019 with 16 passes defended and one interception…Began his high school career at Alpharetta before transferring to North Gwinnett.

Name: James Wright

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195

Hometown: Sumter, S.C.

High School: Lakewood HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Larry Cornelius…Posted 24 tackles, one forced fumble, one touchdown and one tackle-for-loss in four games as a senior…As a junior, had 468 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns…Totaled 32 tackles and one sack as a sophomore in 2018…As a junior in 2019, notched 54 tackles and three interceptions, while also rushing for 136 yards and four touchdowns on offense.