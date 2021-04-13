🏐 Six Jayhawks Named to 2020-21 Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Team

IRVING, Texas – Six Jayhawks were named to the 2020-21 Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Team as announced by the conference Tuesday.

Lacey Angello, Kennedy Farris, Rachel Langs, Sara Nielsen, Audri Suter and Gracie Van Driel were recognized for achieving a 3.20 GPA or greater. Angello, Langs and Suter are all repeat honorees with Angello earning her first, first team honor. All three were recognized following the 2019 season.

In total 79 student-athletes were recognized with 74 first team selections and five second team selections.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.