🏊‍♀️ Steward Qualifies for NCAA Swimming Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee announced the qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA Division I women’s swimming and diving championships on Wednesday, which will take place March 16-19 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Steward, of Bartlesville, Okla., qualifies for her first-career NCAA Championships appearance. Steward qualified in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke, while also being invited in the women’s 200-yard individual medley.

“We’re so happy for Kate achieving this long time goal,” Head coach Clark Campbell said. “She has worked very hard for this and seeing her effort come to fruition is something everyone is celebrating.”

Steward most recently swam to a pair of school records at the Big 12 Championship in Morgantown, W.Va., Feb. 23-26, breaking her own school records in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.62) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:08.90). Steward became the first Jayhawk to ever swim under one minute in the 100-yard breaststroke, while also earning silver in four events.

A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Zone Diving Championships held March 7-9. The complete lists of all swimmers (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) competing in the championships is available at usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Thursday, March 10.

ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, March 30.