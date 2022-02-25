🏊‍♀️ Steward’s School Record Highlights Day Three of the Big 12 Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.V. – Kansas swim & dive concluded day three of the Big 12 swimming & diving Championship in Morgantown, W.V., on Friday, which was highlighted by senior Kate Steward breaking the KU school record in the 100 breaststroke.

Steward, of Bartlesville, Okla., broke her own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke in the event preliminaries on Friday morning, finishing in 1:00.20. Steward would return for the event finals in the evening, where she became the first Jayhawk to ever finish under 1-minute in the event, as she took the silver medal in 59.62. Kansas’ Dannie Dilsaver also made the podium in the event, placing eighth in 1:02.53.

Including Steward’s second-place finish, the Jayhawks accounted for 11 podium finishes, including three top-three finishes on Friday.

In the 3-meter dive, Kansas sophomore Jiayu Chen picked up her second medal of the weekend, earning bronze with a score of 380.10 points, which is a new personal best and No. 2 in KU history, behind only Vicky Xu.

In the 100-yard butterfly, junior Autumn Looney led the way for the Jayhawks by placing third overall in 53.98, marking a new personal best. Following Looney, freshman Lezli Sisung made a strong Big 12 debut in the event, placing sixth overall in 55.12.

Kansas accounted for three individuals on the podium in the 400-yard individual medley, which consisted of freshman Brigid Gwidt placing fifth in 4:19.76, senior Paige Riekhof in seventh in 4:21.95 and Ellie Wehrmann in eighth in 4:22.82.

Junior Claudia Dougan placed fourth overall behind a strong performance in the 200-yard freestyle final, posting a time of 1:48.59. In the women’s 100-yard backstroke, freshman Ellie Howe placed seventh in 54.86.

Kansas closed out day three of the Big 12 Championship in the 200-yard freestyle relay, placing fourth overall in 1:32.13.

The fourth and final day of the Big 12 Championship will begin at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday with the event prelims, followed by distance events at 3 p.m. and finals at 5 p.m.