🏀 Taiyanna Jackson Earns Second Big 12 Player of the Week Honor

IRVING, Texas – For the second time this season, Kansas senior center Taiyanna Jackson has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Jackson earns the honor after recording her league-leading 15th and 16th double-doubles of the season in Jayhawk victories over TCU and Texas Tech. She averaged 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for the week, shooting 75.0% (15-20) from the field while adding three blocked shots and two steals.

In KU’s 73-55 victory over TCU on Wednesday, Jackson battled foul trouble to finish with 13 points on 6-8 shooting and added 10 rebounds in 26 minutes of action. She followed that by matching her career-high with 24 points on 9-12 shooting with 11 rebounds and two blocks as Kansas defeated Texas Tech, 78-67, to even its record in Big 12 play at 6-6.

From East Chicago, Indiana, Jackson has had an outstanding senior season for the Jayhawks. She continues to lead the Big 12 in rebounding (12.3), field goal percentage (66.7), double-doubles (16) and blocks (64), while leading the Jayhawks and ranking sixth in the league in scoring at 15.6 points per game. Jackson has pulled down at least 10 rebounds in 10 of KU’s 12 conference games, good for an average of 13.0 rebounds per game during league play.

As one of the top post players in the country, Jackson has been named a 2023 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year candidate and earned a spot on the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. She was also previously named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 3 and becomes the first Jayhawk to earn the award twice in the same season since Chelsea Gardner in 2015.

Kansas is back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a trip to West Virginia to close out its season series against the Mountaineers. Tipoff in Morgantown is set for 6 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW.