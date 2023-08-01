🥎 11 Jayhawks Receive All-America Scholar Athletes Awards

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball was represented by Campbell Bagshaw, Sophia Buzard, Hailey Cripe, Savanna DesRochers, Shayna Espy, Aynslee Linduff, Lizzy Ludwig, Lyric Moore, Peyton Renzi, Sara Roszack and Emma Tatum, who earned Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes distinctions today.

The recipients include four freshman, one sophomore, three juniors and two seniors. Buzzard, Ludwig and Renzi all performed at an impressive level in the classroom, earning a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) for the year. This is the third time that Buzard and Renzi have earned the accolade and the second time for Roszak.

As a team, the Jayhawks secured a 3.28 team GPA this spring after finishing with a team GPA of 3.26 during the fall semester.

Athletically, the Kansas Softball team saw numerous notable achievements on the diamond. KU produced its most wins since 2018, secured its first Big 12 Championship win since 2007, defeated Texas Tech 2-1 in a three-game series to win its first Big 12 series since 2019, saw its first win over a top-10 conference opponent on the road with its win over No. 8 Texas, and won its most conference games since 2016.

KU is returning 20 total student-athletes along with nine starters and four newcomers. Stay tuned for more information regarding the fall ball schedule.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must achieve a 3.5 or better cumulative GPA for the 2022-23 academic year only.