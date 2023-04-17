🏀 Terry Nooner Named Head Coach at Wichita State

A two-time alumnus of the University of Kansas, Nooner had a great impact on the women’s basketball during his two stints at Kansas. In 2012-13, Nooner was an assistant coach as the Jayhawks finished with 20 wins and advanced to the fourth NCAA Sweet 16 in program history. In 2021-22, he assisted as Schneider won Big 12 Coach of the Year honors after Kansas set the school record with a 14-win improvement from the season before, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, finishing 21-10.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Associate Head Coach Terry Nooner was announced as the new head women’s basketball coach at Wichita State on Monday. Nooner had been on head coach Brandon Schneider’s staff for three seasons.

"I’m extremely grateful for the investment and contribution that Terry has made to the growth and progress of our program. Nobody is more deserving of this opportunity, and we wish Terry, Tracy and their three children the best in this new endeavor."

Most recently, the Jayhawks went 25-11 during the 2022-23 season and won the WNIT. Kansas reached the 25-win plateau for just the sixth time in school history and first since 1996-97, while marking back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2012 and 2013.

During his time as a coach at Kansas, Nooner worked with post players, and helped with the emergence of All-America center Taiyanna Jackson, who set the single-season blocked shots record in each of her two seasons as a Jayhawk. In 2022-23, Jackson was one of the most improved players in the country as she became the first Kansas player since 1982 to average a double-double, finishing with 15.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game for the season.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’m incredibly honored to announce that I will be joining Wichita State University as the Head Women’s Basketball Coach,” Nooner said. “This is a dream come true, and I couldn’t be more excited to join Shocker Nation. While I may be leaving Lawrence for now, I will forever be a Jayhawk, and I will always treasure the opportunity Brandon Schneider and the KU administration gave me years ago to come back home. Rock Chalk!”

Nooner becomes the third former assistant coach under Schneider to advance to a Division I head coaching position, joining Aqua Franklin (Lamar) and Jory Collins (North Dakota State).