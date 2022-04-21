⚾️ Three-Game Series Against Oklahoma Set for this Weekend

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Oklahoma Fri. 6 p.m. CT LHP Daniel Hegarty (4-3, 5.05 ERA) LHP Jake Bennett (2-2, 3.93 ERA) Sat. 12 p.m. CT* RHP Cole Larsen (1-6, 7.01 ERA) RHP David Sandlin (3-2, 4.67 ERA) Sun. 1 p.m. CT RHP Ryan Vanderhei (5-2, 4.61 ERA) RHP Cade Horton (2-1, 2.57 ERA)

*NOTE: Saturday’s game time has been adjusted to avoid potential inclement weather later in the day.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Hoglund Ballpark this weekend in Big 12 play. KU is 2-0 through the first two games of a season-long five-game homestand.

Kansas (16-20, 2-7) is coming off a two-game midweek series sweep against Texas Southern. The Jayhawks had a come-from-behind 7-6 win in the Buck O’Neil Classic on Tuesday and a 16-5 win in seven innings on Wednesday. The 16 runs on Wednesday were a season high.

Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger and redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw each have active hitting streak’s entering the weekend. Josenberger has hit safely in 12 straight games and in 24 of the last 25 contests. Over that stretch of 25 games, Josenberger has raised his batting average from .205 to .297. Upshaw has an 11-game hitting streak and has raised his batting average from .218 to .291.

Hawaiian native, Maui Ahuna has been the most consistent Jayhawk at the plate this season. He is slashing .416/.497/.664 with 20 extra-base hits and 38 RBIs. He ranks 15th in the country in batting average and 22nd in the nation with 57 hits on the season.

Oklahoma (22-13, 4-5) has won four of its last five games heading into the weekend. Blake Robertson leads the Sooners with a .357 batting average, while Peyton Graham has team highs of nine home runs and 11 stolen bases. OU has a .289 team batting average this season.

Kansas will go with the same starting rotation of redshirt senior lefty Daniel Hegarty on Friday, redshirt senior right-hander Cole Larsen on Saturday and redshirt sophomore righty Ryan Vanderhei taking the ball on Saturday. Hegarty will be trying to build on his complete game at Baylor a week ago.

All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

PROMOTIONS

On Friday, the first 750 fans will receive a blue KU baseball hat. Then, Sunday will be Bark in the Park where all canines will receive a Kansas baseball bandana.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Air Force for a two-game midweek series next Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games will be streamed on the Mountain West Network and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.