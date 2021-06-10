👟 Three Jayhawks Earn All-America Honors on First Day of NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Three Jayhawks earned All-American honors, including a runner-up finish from senior Gleb Dudarev in the men’s hammer throw, on the first day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Dudarev, a senior from Vitebsk, Belarus, started his day with a pair of fouls, before recording a throw of 73.87m (242-4 ft.), to move into second place going into finals. Dudarev bettered his mark with a toss of 74.53m (244-6 ft.) on his fifth attempt, which secured him the runner-up finish.

Dudarev finishes off his KU career as a six-time NCAA All-American, including the runner-up in hammer throw in each of the last two seasons.

Bradford opened in the pole vault at 5.45m (17-10.5 ft.), where he cleared on his first attempt to make him among six competitors advancing to the next height. At 5.55m (18-2.5 ft.), Bradford missed on all three of his attempts, placing him fifth overall.

Bradford has now earned All-American status in each of his two outdoor seasons for the Jayhawks, after placing sixth at the meet in 2019.

Al-Hizam began his day in the men’s pole vault at 5.30m (17-4.5 ft.), where he cleared on his first attempt. Al-Hizam advanced to the height of 5.45m (17-10.5 ft.), where he missed on all three attempts to place him seventh overall.

Al-Hizam finishes off his KU career as a three-time All-American Outdoors, while also winning the 2018 NCAA Indoor Championship in the pole vault.

After day one of the men’s team competition, KU stands in third place with 13.5 points. The KU men will not have any more competitors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.