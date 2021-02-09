🏐 Volleyball Announces Seven Match 2021 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball head coach Ray Bechard announced the 2021 spring schedule, which includes four home matches in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

"Our team and staff are excited for the opportunity to compete this spring. We have put together a schedule which will challenge us and allows us to see different styles of play. We will see a quality Big 12 opponent when we travel to Fort Worth to compete against TCU. We will host Texas State, a team which has already qualified for the NCAA tournament by winning the Sun Belt conference title this past fall. A home-and-home series with a quality program like Wichita State and hosting Arkansas State twice will provide some great competitive opportunities where this youthful team will be given a chance to build on the positive momentum we ended our season with last fall."

Kansas opens the spring slate of games against Texas State in Lawrence. Texas State was crowned the 2020-21 Sun Belt Champions and earned the conference’s automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Championship.

The Jayhawks conclude Big 12 play with two matches at TCU March 12-13 in Fort Worth, Texas. The two Big 12 foes were slated to play during the fall campaign, but due to the Horned Frogs not being able to meet minimum player requirements, it was rescheduled to the spring season.

KU continues its road trek, playing Wichita State March 18 before welcoming the Shockers to Lawrence to conclude the home-and-home series March 20.