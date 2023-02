🏀 Wilson Scores 26; Jayhawks Fall in Ames to Cyclones

AMES, Iowa (AP) โ€” Jaren Holmes led No. 13 Iowa State with 15 points to lift the Cyclones to a 68-53 win over No. 8 Kansas on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the Big 12 Conference standings.

โ€œToday, we came out and played desperate,โ€ Holmes said.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4) with 26 points for his sixth straight game with at least 20 points, which is the longest stretch by a Jayhawk since Dedric Lawson also scored 20-plus in six straight in 2018. Wilson has also scored 159 points over his last six games, which is the most by a Jayhawk since at least 1996-97. Wayne Simien had the previous high with 156 points.

โ€œIt’s not a formula for success for us,โ€ Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. โ€œWe need balance from our starting five. If one guy feels like he’s got to go do it all on his own, it crashes the offense.โ€

The Cyclones led for all but 1:14 of the game, building a 34-16 scoring edge in the paint. Kansas struggled early, making just two of their first 10 shots and committing 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

Iowa State was up 33-21 at the break. Trailing 36-23 at the 18:34 mark of the second half, the Jayhawks went on a run to cut the Cyclones lead to five. Wilson started the run with four straight points, and then KJ Adams Jr. cut it to seven with a bucket in the paint off a pass from Dajuan Harris Jr. A Gradey Dick dunk then cut it to five at 36-31 with 16:13 to play.

But Iowa State scored the next five points to stretch it back to 11 at 42-31 with 14:50 to play. Kansas wouldnโ€™t get closer than nine the rest of the way as Iowa State finished off the win.

Iowa State shot 46% for the game.

โ€œFrom the beginning, we gave them some easy buckets,โ€ Wilson said. โ€œThat’s something we’ve struggled with (defensively) … the easiest way to get comfortable is easy buckets, layups, stuff like that.โ€