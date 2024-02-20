🏀 Women’s Hoops Back on the Road to Face No. 24 Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Riding a five-game winning streak, the Kansas Jayhawks hit the road to Waco, Texas, to face the No. 24 Baylor Bears on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Tipoff from the brand-new Foster Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with John Morris (play-by-play) and Jim Haller (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas improved to 4-0 in February and extended its win streak to five-straight games with a 70-62 victory at BYU on Saturday evening. The Jayhawks were led by Zakiyah Franklin, who scored a season-high 24 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

The Jayhawks now have their longest winning streak of the season at five games, with wins over BYU, at TCU, Houston and Cincinnati preceding the road game at BYU. Kansas is now 15-10 on the year and tied for fifth place in the Big 12 standings with Iowa State and Baylor at 8-6.

Kansas will face two ranked opponents this week, traveling to No. 24 Baylor on Wednesday before hosting No. 10 Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Sunday. The Jayhawks have faced six nationally ranked opponents this season and hold the No. 12 Strength of Schedule in the country, according to the latest NET Rankings through games of Feb. 19. KU is 1-5 against ranked opponents, highlighted by an 87-66 victory over then-No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 10.

Kansas is 3-7 in true road games this season and 2-5 in conference road games. The Jayhawks have won two road games during their current five-game winning streak, defeating TCU 81-74 on Feb. 3 and BYU 70-62 on Feb. 17.

In the first meeting between Baylor and Kansas this season, KU picked up its first win over the then-No. 4 Bears since 2014 with an 87-66 victory at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 10. The win was KU’s first win over a top-five opponent since 2009. Kansas now has the opportunity to pick up a regular season sweep of the Bears for the first time ever.

Baylor enters the game ranked No. 24 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 with a record of 19-6 (8-6 Big 12). The Bears have alternated wins and losses in their last 10 games, and they enter Wednesday’s game following a 61-32 win over Texas Tech on Sunday.

Franklin scored a season-high 24 points to lead the Jayhawks past BYU. KU’s all-time leader in games played and minutes played, Franklin also became the seventh player in program history to score 1,800 career points in the game. She’s currently No. 7 on the all-time scoring list with 1,821 points, No. 5 with 396 free throws made and No. 9 with 131 made three-pointers.

Holly Kersgieter had 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds at BYU, while hitting 3-of-6 three-point attempts in the game. Kersgieter is No. 6 in career scoring at Kansas with 1,839 points and she’s KU’s all-time leader with 259 three-pointers made in her career.

S’Mya Nichols had her double-digit scoring streak snapped at 12 games as she was limited to five points at BYU. A two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week this season, Nichols remains KU’s leading scorer at 14.0 points per game, which is the highest scoring average for a Jayhawk freshman under head coach Brandon Schneider.

Taiyanna Jackson finished with four blocked shots at BYU, adding to her school-record total, which now sits at 280. Jackson is one of three players in the Big 12 averaging a double-double with 12.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, and she ranks second nationally with an average of 3.2 blocks per game.

Up Next

Kansas returns home to Allen Fieldhouse for the second edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on Sunday, Feb. 25. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.