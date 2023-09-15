🏀 2023 Maui Invitational Relocates to Honolulu

MAUI, Hawai‘i – This year’s Maui Invitational will shift to the island of Oʻahu while its traditional home court – the Lahaina Civic Center – continues to serve as a critical hub for Maui wildfire recovery efforts. The 2023 Tournament will take place at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa from Nov. 20 to 22, tournament officials announced today.

Organizers have said all previously purchased tickets will be honored and located in similar seats in the Stan Sheriff Center. For those who have purchased tickets through Kansas, more information will be announced in coming weeks regarding location.

All eight teams from the original field are participating, including five that are in the top 10 of ESPN’s early preseason poll: Kansas (#1), Purdue (#3), Gonzaga (#7), Tennessee (#8) and Marquette (#10).

“While we have to move this year’s Tournament off of Maui, we are determined to celebrate and honor the culture and traditions that make this event so special,” says Tom Valdiserri, executive vice president of KemperSports LIVE, the operator of the Maui Invitational. “Throughout this process, we’ve seen the spirit of ‘ohana in action. Thank you to Governor Josh Green, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, and Mayor Richard Bissen as well as the staff at Chaminade University of Honolulu and University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa for working tirelessly with us to keep this year’s Tournament in Hawai‘i.”

“We are disappointed that we could not make the Lahaina Civic Center available for the Maui Invitational this year, but we are thankful the Tournament is staying in Hawai‘i,” says Richard Bissen, Mayor of Maui. “We appreciate everything the Maui Invitational is doing to help Maui and its residents.”

The Tournament returns to the city where it all began. In 1982, Chaminade, then an NAIA school, beat No. 1 Virginia in Honolulu – a game that remains arguably the biggest upset in college basketball history.

“The Maui Invitational is a great event that celebrates all of Hawai‘i,” says Josh Green, Governor of Hawai‘i. “We look forward to welcoming players, staff and fans to Oʻahu and using the Tournament and its international TV audience as a way to bring attention to and raise funds for Maui recovery efforts.”

The Maui Invitational has long been considered the preeminent early season college basketball tournament. Combined, the eight teams in this year’s field – Tennessee, Syracuse, Purdue, Gonzaga, Kansas, Chaminade, UCLA and Marquette – boast 263 NCAA Tournament appearances; 17 NCAA Tournament Championship Titles; and three AP Coach of the Year award winners – Mark Few (2017); Bill Self (2009, 2016); and Shaka Smart (2023).

The Maui Invitational launched the Hoops for ‘Ohana online auction last week in partnership with Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. All the proceeds will go directly to wildfire relief and recovery efforts. Fans can bid on unique items donated by past Maui Invitational basketball programs and Tournament partners. To learn more, visit mauiinvitational.com/hoopsforohana.

For more information on this year’s Tournament, visit mauiinvitational.com.