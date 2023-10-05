⛳ 30th-Ranked Kansas Heads to Denver for Ron Moore Intercollegiate

Tournament: Ron Moore Intercollegiate

Course: University of Denver Golf Club

Par/Yards: 72/6,708

When: Oct. 6-8

Participating Teams: #22 Cal, Colorado, Denver, Harvard, #30 Kansas, New Mexico, #44 Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, #34 UNLV, #11 Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin and Xavier.

Live Stats: BirdieFire

DENVER, Colo – The 30th-ranked KU Women’s Golf team is set for competition at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate on Friday, Oct. 6, at the University of Denver Golf Club.

The 30th-ranked Jayhawks are a part of a 14-team field, hosted by the University of Denver, that includes No. 22 Cal, Colorado, Harvard, New Mexico, No. 44 Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, No. 34 UNLV, No. 11 Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin and Xavier.

“We’re ready for the Ron Moore Intercollegiate this week in Denver,” said third-year head coach Lindsay Kuhle. “We played here two years ago and finished fourth. It’s a competitive field this week with three top-30 programs in the Golfweek rankings.”

Kuhle and the Jayhawks will go with a lineup of juniors Jordan Rothman, Lily Hirst, Lauren Clark, freshman Lyla Louderbaugh and senior Hanna Hawks. Junior Johanna Ebner will compete as an individual for Kansas.

The 54-hole event will kick off with 18 holes on Friday at 9:30 a.m. CT. Saturday and Sunday are set for 18-hole rounds as well. Sunday’s third and final round will consist of a shotgun start, beginning at 9:30 a.m. CT.

“The greens are fast and undulating,” Kuhle added. “If you’re hitting it well you can make a lot of putts out here. These greens are always in pristine condition.”

Rothman is set for play after leading the Jayhawks in the first two events, finishing tied for 10th and tied for 15th at the two opening tournaments. With a stroke average of 71.17, Rothman has already notched four rounds under-par.

Hirst has fired three rounds under-par to start the fall season, including finishes in the top-20 in each of her first two events as a Jayhawk (T17 and T15). Of Hirst’s six rounds as a Jayhawk, all have been counted towards the team’s total score.

Louderbaugh looks to continue her stellar freshman season after finishing tied for 17th and tied for 20th in her first two collegiate golf tournaments. Louderbaugh leads Kansas with two rounds in the 60’s, which includes a freshman program record of 67 at the UNM Dick McGuire Invitational (9/11/23).

Clark, who carries a stroke average of 72.83 for the fall season, is set to tee it up for Kansas in the fourth spot of the lineup. Clark opened the season with a top-20 finish at the UNM Dick McGuire Invitational, followed by tying for 36th at the Molly Invitational.

Hawks will make her season debut on Friday, teeing it up for her 11th round as a Jayhawk.

“We’re excited about our lineup and the way our ladies have been competing this week to prepare,” said Kuhle. “The team is striking the ball well and they are confident, so we’re excited to see what we can do this week against an NCAA Regional level field.”

Live scoring for the event can be found on BirdieFire, and fans can also follow along with the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter account.