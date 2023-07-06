👟 6 Current, 2 Former Jayhawks Set to Compete at 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Kansas Track and Field program will have six current athletes and two former Jayhawks competing at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The competition kicks off today, July 6, and will extend through Sunday, July 9.

Five of these athletes will be competing in the senior division of their respective events – A.J. Green, Rylee Anderson and Clayton Simms, along with alumni Honour Finley and Bryce Hoppel.

The other three – Jameir Colbert, Sawyer Schmidt and Grant Lockwood – will compete in the U-20 bracket.

Green will be running the 800m, with the first round starting today at 2:45 p.m. He is set to run in the same heat as former Jayhawk and current Adidas athlete Hoppel. Should they make it through, the 800m semifinal will take place tomorrow at 7:44 p.m. and the final on Saturday at 6:26 p.m.

Alum and current volunteer assistant coach Finley will take on the first round of the women’s 800m today at 3:18 p.m. Her semifinal would be Friday, July 7 at 7:59 p.m., while the final would be Saturday, July 8 at 6:18 p.m.

Anderson will compete in the women’s high jump at 6:40 p.m. on Friday, July 7, looking to secure a spot on the 2023 Pan-American Games team.

Simms will begin his pole vault competition on Saturday, July 8, at 5:00 p.m.

Schmidt will run his preliminary round of the 1500m on Friday, July 7 at 3:45 p.m., then the final would take place on Sunday at 3:12 p.m.

Lockwood and Colbert will both have their preliminaries on Saturday, July 8, running at 2:44 and 3:24 p.m. respectively. Lockwood’s 400m final would occur on Sunday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m., while Colbert’s 400m hurdles final would follow at 3:46 p.m.

To follow along with these and all the other events, fans can head to the meet hub here and check the live results here.

*All times in PDT