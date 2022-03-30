⚾️ Adams, Ahuna Lead KU Past Shockers

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Wichita State Shockers 14-2 on a chilly Wednesday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Jake Adams threw a career-high seven innings and sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna matched his career high with five RBIs.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Jake Adams (2-0)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 8 SO

Loss: Jace Miner (0-1)

Final line: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 1 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Kansas took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Ahuna had an RBI groundout and redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond hit a 2-run homer.

• Wichita State cut the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single in the third inning.

• Three more runs in the fifth stretched out the KU lead to 6-1. Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger hit an RBI single, freshman infielder Payton had an RBI groundout and redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf delivered an RBI single.

• Wichita State’s Chuck Ingram homered in the sixth inning to make the score 6-2.

• Kansas secured the game with five runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh to push the score to 14-2.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jake Adams started his second career game on Wednesday. Adams threw a quality start by tossing seven innings and only allowing two runs. Adams’ seven innings were a career high and he also recorded a career-high eight strikeouts. Adams struck out the final batter he faced on his 110th pitch.

QUOTABLE

“In the conditions we played in today, we got a fabulous start from Jake Adams. I was really proud of our team’s performance and how hard they played on a day that was really hard to compete. We showed some Kansas toughness today.” – Head Coach Ritch Price

NUMBER OF THE GAME

Hammond’s first inning home run was hit 396 feet according to TrackMan data. The exit velocity was 96 MPH and the launch angle was 32 degrees.

NOTES

• Kansas scored a season-high 14 runs.

• Kansas improved to 1-1 at Hoglund Ballpark this season.

• Kansas’ bullpen has not allowed an earned run in its last four games (8.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO).

• The Kansas pitching staff recorded 10 strikeouts. That is the sixth game this season that KU has recorded at least 10 strikeouts.

• Jake Adams threw a career-high seven innings and struck out a career-high eight batters.

• Maui Ahuna went 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs. He has a conference-most four triples this season and his five RBIs match a career high.

• Ahuna has 12 multi-hit performances through the first 23 games.

• Jack Hammond hit his third home run of the season in the first inning, tied for the most on the team.

• Payton Allen drove in his first two career RBIs with a 2-run double in the sixth inning.

• Nolan Metcalf had his sixth multi-hit game of the season. He finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

• Tyler Gerety made his first career start. He played center field and went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored.

UP NEXT

Kansas (9-14) will host its first conference series of the season at Hoglund Ballpark with a three-game set against No. 4 Texas Tech beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. Tickets for the games can be purchased here. All three games will be streamed live on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network.