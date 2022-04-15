⚾️ Baylor Takes Game Two of Three-Game Set

WACO, Texas — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped Friday’s game at Baylor Ballpark to the Baylor Bears by a score of 19-2. The Bears scored seven runs in the first two innings.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kobe Andrade (3-1)

Final line: 9.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 4 SO

Loss: Cole Larsen (1-6)

Final line: 1.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 0 BB, 1 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Baylor (17-17) took the lead in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run homer by Jared McKenzie.

• In the second inning, Baylor scored five more runs, including a 3-run home run from Kyle Nevin.

• Caleb Upshaw led off the top of the third inning with a solo home run. The homer was his team-high sixth of the season and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

• The Bears added two more in both the third and fourth innings and five runs in the sixth inning.

UP NEXT

Kansas (14-19) will play the rubber match of the series against Baylor on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.