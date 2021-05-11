🏐 Bien Named Kansas Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year

CHICAGO, Ill. – Incoming Kansas volleyball student-athlete, Caroline Bien was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Kansas Volleyball Player of the Year as announced by the organization in their 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes.

Bien is a senior outside and right-side hitter for St. Thomas Aquinas High School and led the Saints to a 29-2 record last season and the Kansas 5A State Championship this past season. She finished with 242 kills, 257 digs, 73 assists, 29 aces and 24 blocks.

Bien is a 2020 American Volleyball Coaches Association First Team All-American and is ranked the No. 14 recruit in the class of 2021 by PrepVolleyball.com.

Bien along with London Davis, Bryn McGehe and Camryn Turner make up the 2021-22 roster additions for Kansas volleyball.