🏀 Bill Self Named a Naismith College Coach of the Year Semifinalist

ATLANTA – Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday.

Joining Self on the semifinalist list is Shaka Smart (Marquette), Jerome Tang (Kansas State), Matt Painter (Purdue), Chris Collins (Northwestern), Rodney Terry (Texas), Kelvin Sampson (Houston), Mick Cronin (UCLA), Dusty May (Florida Atlantic) and Jeff Capel (Pittsburgh).

In his 20th season at Kansas, Self guided the Jayhawks to the 2022-23 Big 12 regular-season title in what most everyone considers the toughest conference in the nation. Currently ranked No. 3 nationally, Kansas is 26-6 overall and won the league title with a 13-5 record. KU has been ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 for the last 37 weeks, including every poll of the 2022-23 season. Kansas’ NET Strength of Schedule is No. 1 nationally and its 16 Quadrant 1 wins are four more than any other school with Texas second at 12.

Kansas’ Big 12 title is the 17th for Self in his 20 seasons at KU. A four-time National Coach of the Year, including the 2012 Naismith Coach of the Year Award , Self is 582-130 while at Kansas, just eight wins from passing KU legend Dr. F.C. “Phog” Allen for first on the Kansas all-time wins list. Allen amassed 590 wins while on the Kansas sidelines for 39 seasons (1907-09; 1919-56).

Self has guided Kansas to four Final Fours capturing two NCAA National titles in 2008 and 2022. Since 2003-04, Self’s first season at Kansas, the Jayhawks have been a No. 1 seed nine times, which is more than any other school, and its average seed is 2.00, which is also the best among teams that advanced to each of the last 18 tournaments.

Overall, Self ranks tied for third on the all-time active coaches wins list with a 789-235 record in 30 seasons. He trails Bob Huggins (935), Cliff Ellis (828) and is tied with John Calipari (789).

Four finalists for the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year will be announced Monday, March 20 and the winner will be named on Sunday, April 2 during the Men’s Final Four. Self has been a Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year finalist seven times with his last in 2017.