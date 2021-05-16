👟 Bradford, Anderson Win Titles on Final Day of Big 12 Championship

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas added two more individual Big 12 Champions on the final day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan, Kansas on Sunday, including Zach Bradford in the pole vault and Rylee Anderson in the high jump.

The Jayhawks finished with three individual Big 12 Champions throughout the entirety of the meet, including Bradford (pole vault), Anderson (high jump) and Gleb Dudarev (hammer throw). The Kansas women finished fifth as a team with 77 points, while the KU men finished seventh with 63 points.

Texas won both the men’s and women’s team titles, as the Longhorn women scored 207 points and the Texas men scored 173 points.

In addition to the individual Big 12 champions, the Jayhawks accounted for 32 podium finishes throughout the weekend, including eight individuals placing in the top-three of their respective events.