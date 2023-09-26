🏐 Burns Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball freshman Raegan Burns has been named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week after a pair of strong performances at Texas Tech, the conference announced Tuesday.

Burns tied for the lead among conference players with 5.63 digs per set on the weekend, including her career-high of 28 digs in KU’s first match against the Red Raiders on Friday. The Lafayette, Indiana native added 17 digs in the Jayhawks’ 3-0 victory on Saturday, leading the way for Kansas all weekend in the digs category.

After these two matches, Burns officially climbed to the top of the Kansas leaderboard with her 3.65 digs per set average, which ranks eighth in the Big 12 and first among conference freshmen. She has started and played all 12 matches and 43 sets so far, and in 10 of those matches, has notched double-digit digs for a total of 157 on the year.

Burns has also contributed the second-most assists for the Jayhawks this year (60) behind junior Camryn Turner.

This is Burns’ first Big 12 accolade.