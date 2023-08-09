🏌️‍♂️ Cooper Named GCAA All-America Scholar for Second-Straight Season

Cooper has been named an All-America Scholar selection based on his performance in the classroom, as well as on the course. The sport management major from Overland Park, Kansas boasts a 3.70 GPA for the 2022-23 academic year, and a cumulative career GPA of 3.64. Cooper also earned All-America Scholar honors at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

NORMAN, Okla. — For the second-straight season, Kansas men’s golf senior Davis Cooper has been named a Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-America Scholar, the association announced Wednesday.

"Very nice honor for Davis," Kansas head coach Jamie Bermel said. "He has worked hard in the classroom and has played a lot of golf at a very high level for us. It is very difficult to do both well, and he has proven it again this year that he can be a true student-athlete."

During his sophomore season, Cooper was tabbed an Academic All-Big 12 First Team member. In 2020-21, Cooper capped off his freshman campaign with a selection to the Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team.

Alongside his success in the classroom, Cooper competed in all 12 tournaments for the Jayhawks last season. Maintaining a stroke average of 73.70, Cooper notched 12 rounds of par-or-better, with his best finish at the Gopher Invitational (T4, -6).

Cooper is the 10th Jayhawk under head coach Jamie Bermel to earn GCAA All-America Scholar honors.

To be named a Division I GCAA All-America Scholar, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career GPA of 3.2.

Recipients must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their respective universities.

The Jayhawks are set to open their 2023-24 season at the Folds of Honor Collegiate on Sept. 4. The season-opener will be hosted in Grand Haven, Michigan, and will be broadcasted on the Golf Channel.