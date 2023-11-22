⚽️ Elinav to Join the Israel National Team for UEFA Nations League Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Shira Elinav will be joining the Israel Women’s National Team to compete in the UEFA Women’s Nations League beginning this week.

“I’m really excited to represent my home country of Israel, especially during this time,” Elinav said. “It is a huge honor and a great opportunity to represent Israel and KU on the international stage.”

Elinav has collected 11 caps, scored two goals and recorded one assist for her country in international play. She played for Israel most recently in June 2022 against Bulgaria, when she recorded her first career assist at the international level. Elinav also competed in April 2022 against Turkey, when she scored her second career goal for Israel. In June 2023, Elinav also trained with the national team while she was at home.

In her career at Kansas, Elinav has appeared in 59 matches with 35 starts. She has scored 13 goals and tallied seven assists, with eight goals and 20 points coming during the 2022 season. Elinav led the team in goals and was tied for the team lead in points in 2022. Her four goals and 10 points as a sophomore in 2021 ranked second on the team.

During the 2021 Kansas season, Elinav stepped away from the team during the group’s road trip to Dartmouth and Harvard. She traveled back to Israel to train with the national team. She started for Israel in its World Cup qualifier on Sept. 19, 2021, against Portugal.

A native of Mazkeret Batya, Israel, Elinav also played for the Israel Youth Women’s National Teams for five years prior to coming to KU. She scored 11 goals in 24 international matches with the teams.

Israel has five matches remaining in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, starting with a game Thursday against Kazakhstan. Elinav and Israel will also compete on Nov. 26 against Kazakhstan, Nov. 29 against Armenia, Dec. 2 against Armenia and Dec. 5 against Estonia.