⚽️ Elinav, Watts Named Big 12 Players of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas junior forward Shira Elinav and freshman Lexi Watts each received conference honors for their performances last week, the Big 12 announced on Tuesday. Elinav was selected as Offensive Player of the Week and Watts was named Freshman of the Week.

Elinav contributed to both goals that KU scored at West Virginia. She scored one goal and assisted on the other. The goal from Elinav came in the 60th minute of the match. Watts sent a through ball to Elinav and she fought off multiple defenders, putting the ball over the goalkeeper, off the crossbar and into the net. Elinav’s assist came on a cross to super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers.

Through 13 games, Elinav has six goals this season, which is fifth-most in the Big 12. Her 13 points are also tied for sixth-most in the conference.

Watts had a career-high two assists at West Virginia on Friday. Her first assist came on a cross from Elinav into the box that she sent over to Childers to finish. The other assist came on Elinav’s goal when Watts stole the ball and made the pass to Elinav. Her two assists are tied for the second-most in a single game this season by a Big 12 player.

Elinav becomes the 16th Jayhawk in program history to be awarded Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while Watts is the 21st player in Kansas history to be presented the Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor.

Elinav and Watts join Mackenzie Boeve, Assa Kante and Melania Pasar as conference player of the week recipients this season. Kansas has received each of the Big 12 weekly awards at least once this season.

Kansas (7-5-1) travels to Texas this week to face Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. CT and Texas on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. CT. The match at Baylor will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, while the game at Texas will be available on Longhorn Network.