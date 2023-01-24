🏀 Elmarko Jackson Named McDonald’s All-American

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball signee Elmarko Jackson has been named a 2023 McDonald’s All-American and will participate in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Only 24 players among the more than 700 nominated were selected as 2023 McDonald’s All-Americans. Jackson gives Kansas 50 total signees who have earned the honor, starting with Darnell Valentine in 1977. Current Jayhawks Gradey Dick, MJ Rice and Ernest Udeh Jr. were named McDonald’s All-American last season.

A 6-foot-3 guard from Marlton, New Jersey, Jackson is nationally ranked No. 22 by ESPN.com, No. 23 by 247Sports.com and No. 27 by Rivals.com. Jackson is playing his final prep season at South Kent School in Connecticut. Jackson is averaging 19.0 points and 6.0 assists for South Kent which is currently 18-3 overall and 8-0 in NEPSAC AAA conference play.

Jackson began his prep career at St. Augustine Prep in Richland, New Jersey. He then transferred to Academy of the New Church in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania, where he earned all-state and all-league honors in 2021-22.

Earlier this season, Jackson was named to the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year Watch List, which highlights just 50 players nationwide.

Kansas McDonald’s All-Americans

Darnell Valentine (1977)

Greg Dreiling (1981)

Danny Manning (1984)

Rick Calloway (1985)

Tony Guy (1985)

Mark Randall (1986)

Mike Maddox (1987)

Darrin Hancock (1990)

Ben Davis (1991)

Calvin Rayford (1991)

Jacque Vaughn (1993)

Raef LaFrentz (1994)

Paul Pierce (1995)

Ryan Robertson (1995)

Lester Earl (1996)

Eric Chenowith (1997)

Kenny Gregory (1997)

Jeff Boschee (1998)

Nick Collison (1999)

Aaron Miles (2001)

Wayne Simien (2001)

J.R. Giddens (2003)

David Padgett (2003)

Mario Chalmers (2005)

Micah Downs (2005)

Julian Wright (2005)

Darrell Arthur (2006)

Sherron Collins (2006)

Cole Aldrich (2007)

Xavier Henry (2009)

Josh Selby (2010)

Perry Ellis (2012)

Wayne Selden, Jr. (2013)

Andrew Wiggins (2013)

Cliff Alexander (2014)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (2014)

Carlton Bragg Jr. (2015)

Cheick Diallo (2015)

Malik Newman (2015)

Udoka Azubuike (2016)

Josh Jackson (2016)

Billy Preston (2017)

Devon Dotson (2018)

Quentin Grimes (2018)

David McCormack (2018)

Bryce Thompson (2020)

Gradey Dick (2022)

Ernest Udeh Jr. (2022)

M.J. Rice (2022)

Elmarko Jackson (2023)