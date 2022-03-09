⚾️ Five Home Runs Power KU Past Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. — An adjusted 11 a.m. local time start due to expected inclement weather had no impact on the Kansas Jayhawks Wednesday as they cruised past Charleston Southern 13-1 to complete a midweek series sweep. KU hit five home runs in the contest.

Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger and freshman outfielder Chase Jans put on a show in the win, each connecting on two home runs apiece. They are the first Kansas duo since at least 2000 to accomplish that feat.

The switch-hitting Josenberger hit a 3-run homer in the third inning from the right side of the plate and a solo shot in the fifth inning as a lefty. Josenberger is the first Jayhawk with home runs from both sides of the plate since Josh Dimmick vs. Oklahoma State on April 3, 1996.

Kansas was able to string together multi-run innings to take control of the game early. Four runs in the second inning, three in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth gave KU a comfortable 11-1 lead after five innings.

The second inning saw Jans hit a solo home run and sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna hit a two-run bomb. The third inning featured Josenberger’s three-run blast. In the fourth, redshirt freshman outfielder Ryan Callahan hit an RBI double. Then, in the fifth, Jans and Josenberger hit solo shots back-to-back to lead off the inning.

On the mound, freshman right-handed pitcher Steven Andrews shined for the Jayhawks. He threw a career-high six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, while walking none and striking out a career-high six hitters. He earned his first career win.

With the victory, Kansas improved to 6-6, while Charleston Southern dropped to 8-7.

The Jayhawks will now travel to Greenville, South Carolina, to play in the First Pitch Invitational against Western Carolina, Cincinnati and Michigan State. The first game will be at 5 p.m. CT on Friday against Western Carolina. All three games will be live streamed on YouTube and live audio can be heard Jayhawk Sports Network.

Notes

• Kansas hit five home runs on Wednesday, its most since Feb. 23, 2019 vs. Texas Southern (5).

• Tavian Josenberger hit two home runs in the game, one from each side of the plate. He is the first Jayhawk with home runs from both sides of the plate since Josh Dimmick vs. Oklahoma State on April 3, 1996. This was his first career multi-HR game and his four RBIs were a career high.

• Chase Jans also hit two home runs in his first career start. They were the first two homers of his career.

• Jans and Josenberger are the first Kansas duo to have two home runs in the same game since at least 2000. The last KU player to have a multi-HR game was James Consentino, vs. North Dakota State on May 1, 2021.

• Jans and Josenberger hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning. They were the first pair with back-to-back blasts since James Cosentino and Skyler Messinger at Belmont on Feb. 16, 2020.

• Steven Andrews earned his first career win and tossed a career-high 6.0 innings. He also recorded a career-high six strikeouts.

• Maui Ahuna has seven multi-hit performances through the first 12 games, including four contests with three hits. He went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs.

• Ahuna has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games dating back to last season.

• Ryan Callahan recorded his first career RBI with a double in the fourth inning.