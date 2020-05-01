🏈 Border Showdown Re-Air: Kansas vs. Missouri (2008)

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (6-5 overall, 3-4 Big 12) battled No. 12 Missouri (9-2, 5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in the regular season finale for both teams on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2008. The meeting was the 117th at the time, the nation’s second-most played rivalry behind only Minnesota and Wisconsin, which met for the 118th time during the 2008 season.

Fans wishing to watch the 2008 Border Showdown re-air, will be able to watch on Midco Sports, Spectrum Sports and Cox Cable (full schedule below).

Not able to watch on one of the networks, or want to interact with fellow Jayhawks on social media? Tune into our Facebook Live broadcast Saturday, May 2 at noon on Facebook.com/KUAthletics to watch the 2008 Kansas vs. Missouri game.

Additional games and matches will be available on Facebook Live through the KUAthletics page in the near future. Continue to check KUAthletics.com and Kansas’ social media channels for more information on Facebook broadcasts.