🏈 Border Showdown Re-Air: Kansas vs. Missouri (2008)
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (6-5 overall, 3-4 Big 12) battled No. 12 Missouri (9-2, 5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in the regular season finale for both teams on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2008. The meeting was the 117th at the time, the nation’s second-most played rivalry behind only Minnesota and Wisconsin, which met for the 118th time during the 2008 season.
Fans wishing to watch the 2008 Border Showdown re-air, will be able to watch on Midco Sports, Spectrum Sports and Cox Cable (full schedule below).
Not able to watch on one of the networks, or want to interact with fellow Jayhawks on social media? Tune into our Facebook Live broadcast Saturday, May 2 at noon on Facebook.com/KUAthletics to watch the 2008 Kansas vs. Missouri game.
Additional games and matches will be available on Facebook Live through the KUAthletics page in the near future. Continue to check KUAthletics.com and Kansas’ social media channels for more information on Facebook broadcasts.
Re-Air Information
Watch: Facebook Live (KUAthletics)
When: Saturday, May 2 at noon
Watch: Spectrum Sports
When: Saturday, May 2 at noon, 7:30 p.m.
Watch: Midco Sports
When: Monday, May 4 at 3 p.m., 5 p.m.
Watch: Cox Cable
When: Tuesday, May 5 at 10 p.m. | Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m.
KANSAS VS. MISSOURI | NOTABLES
- Kansas won the first meeting 22-8 in 1891. That was KU’s second year of football.
- The Student Alumni Associations from Kansas and Missouri coordinate the postgame presentation of the Marching Band Drum, which is given to the winning team each year.
- The two schools have been exchanging a trophy since 1912 (it was formerly known as the Indian War Drum).
- The KU-MU contest has signaled the end of the regular season for both teams 99 times during the series. That includes the 2008 matchup. 2008 marked the third-straight time these teams have ended the regular season playing each other, but the teams played earlier in the season eight times in the nine seasons from 1997-2005.
DID YOU KNOW?
- Six different Jayhawks recorded double-digit tackle totals against Missouri in 2007, including S Justin Thornton (16), LB Mike Rivera (14), LB Joe Mortensen (13), LB James Holt (13), CB Chris Harris (12) and S Darrell Stuckey (12).
HC, MARK MANGINO QUOTE …
On the impact of the seniors:
“They’ll go down in history for the simple reason that they were bowl-eligible for four years. They’ve reached milestones in their time here. I think our seniors would like to go out known as winners. With the last scheduled game of the year coming up, I think they’d like to go out as winners. I don’t think today left a very good taste in their mouth.”
LB, JAMES HOLT QUOTE …
On the Missouri game:
“We are just going to go out and play hard because it is a big rivalry for us. We look forward to playing Missouri every year. Win or lose against Missouri we will just have to wait and see what the bowl committee has to say in regard to our fate.”