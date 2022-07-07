🏀 Four Jayhawks to Compete at FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship

The Jayhawks will have two players competing in Group A as incoming freshman Zsófia Telegdy (Hungary) and Sanna Strom (Sweden) will compete in Sopron, Hungary, from July 8-16. Meanwhile, junior Ioanna Chatzileonti and sophomore Danai Papadopoulou will represent Greece in Group B, which takes place in Skopje, North Macedonia, from July 9-17.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Four representatives of the Kansas Women’s Basketball program have been selected to compete for their national teams at the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship.

"We are obviously excited for all of those players who are part of our program to be selected to participate on their respective national teams. It is a tremendous honor and I know that all of them will represent their countries in a terrific manner."

Telegdy has previously represented Hungary at the U16 European Championships in 2019 and the U19 World Cup in 2021. She helped lead Hungary to a bronze medal in the U19 World Cup last August against competition that included the United States and Australia. Telegdy moved to the United States for high school in 2019 and graduated from Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Georgia, this spring. She is set to join the Jayhawks as a freshman for the 2022-23 season.

Strom has had success on the national stage, representing Sweden on the U16 Division B team that placed first in the European Championships. She has also won first, second and third place at the Nordic Championships with three different teams. In her freshman season at KU, Strom appeared in nine games, scoring 1.6 points averaging almost seven minutes per game.

Chatzileonti also has a history of national team success, having earned several honors, including being named the Most Valuable Player of the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship in 2018. She was a FIBA silver medalist in 2019 with the Greek National Team and was the second-leading scorer as the youngest player on her team. In two years at KU, Chatzileonti has started 45 games with averages of 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. She was selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2021 and earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors as a sophomore.

Papadopoulou will compete alongside Chatzileonti and she’s also a return member to the Greek National Team. She has competed previously for the U18, U16 and U15 teams, and she’s set multiple scoring records along the way. As a freshman at Kansas, Papadopoulou appeared in 15 games, averaging 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2% from the field.

For more information about the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship, including schedules, groups and statistics, visit the Group A and Group B websites.