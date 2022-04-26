🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Micah Brown: From a Certain Point of View

109. Micah Brown: From a Certain Point of View

Episode Notes

When you come to Kansas as a student athlete, you get very familiar being in front of a camera. Interviews and nationally televised games are the norm. It kind of comes with the territory.

Micah Brown’s story has always been different though. A two sport athlete who walked on to the KU football team, Brown has always been fascinated by a life behind the camera…not in the spotlight.

This is the Jayhawker Podcast with the Jayhawks Emmy award winning producer, Micah Brown.