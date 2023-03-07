🏀 Gradey Dick Named a Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Finalist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas freshman Gradey Dick has been named one of five finalists for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

Joining Dick as finalists are Adam Flagler (Baylor), Marcus Sasser (Houston), Isaiah Wong (Miami, Fla.) and Jordan Hawkins (UConn). This is the ninth year of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Named All-Big 12 Second Team and to both the Big 12 All-Newcomer and All-Freshman teams, Dick leads KU with 73 threes made and has a 40.6 three-point shooting percentage. A three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Dick is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Wichita, Kansas, native ranks on the KU freshman lists in points (442, tied for 7th), scoring average (14.3, 5th), steals (45, 8th), free throw percentage (85.2%, 2nd), 3-point field goals (73, tied for 3rd with 79 being the record), 3-point field goals attempted (180, 3rd) and minutes played (1,006, 9th).

Fans can support their favorite player by participating in Fan Voting starting Friday, March 10, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

This month, the finalists will be presented to West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Jerry West Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2023 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award are Johnny Davis, Wisconsin (2022), Chris Duarte, Oregon (2021), Myles Powell, Seton Hall (2020), RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).

Ranked No. 3 nationally, Big 12 regular-season champion Kansas (25-6, 13-5) enters the 2023 Big 12 Championship as the No. 1 seed for the 18th time in the 27-year history of the league.

The Jayhawks will face the winner of the No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech game in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9, at 2 p.m. (Central) at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The WVU-TTU contest will be played March 8 at 6 p.m., also at T-Mobile Center.