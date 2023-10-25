⚽️ Herrema Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas freshman forward/midfielder Jocelyn Herrema was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Wednesday.

On Monday night against Kansas State, Herrema scored her first career goal in the 76th minute. Herrema was able to battle a K-State defender in the box to control the ball and put it in the left corner of the net.

The goal by the Caledonia, Michigan, native ultimately turned into the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory of the season finale.

Herrema is the 22nd player in Kansas history and the first this season to earn the Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor.