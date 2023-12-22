👟 Honour Finley Joins Kansas Track and Field Staff as Assistant Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Head Coach Stanley Redwine announced the addition of Honour Finley to the Kansas Track and Field coaching staff, where she will serve as the assistant cross country/distance coach for the Jayhawks.

"I’m really excited to add Honour Finley as the newest member to our coaching staff. Honour was a volunteer coach for us last year and has knowledge and experience in several event areas. She is a true team player and will be a great motivator for our athletes and recruits. "

Last season, the Bloomington, Minnesota native served as a Volunteer Assistant Coach at Kansas. Prior to that stint, Finley ran at Kansas from 2018-22 in the middle-distance group, putting together a well-decorated career.

During her freshman season, Finley was a part of the 4×400 relay team that won the 2018 Indoor Big 12 Championships. That same team went on to earn Indoor Second Team All-America honors , and from there, the floodgates opened for Finley’s successes.

After that, Finley would go on to claim five more All-America distinctions during her career (2019 Indoor Second Team All-America (DMR), 2020 Indoor All-American (4×400 Meter Relay), 2021 Indoor Second Team All-America (400 Meters) and 2022 Outdoor Second Team All-America (4×400 Meter Relay and 800 Meters).

Collegiately, Finley’s personal bests are as follows: 7.86 in the 60m, 52.27 in the 400m, 2:03.87 in the 800m, 23.77 in the 200m and 1:18.52 in the 600y.