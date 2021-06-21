👟 Hoppel Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. — Kansas alum Bryce Hoppel is Olympic bound.

Hoppel punched his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics on Monday at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon in the 800 meters. Hoppel clocked a time of 1:44.14 to finish third in the race and secure his spot on the U.S. Olympic team in next month’s Summer Olympics.

“I tried to give it everything I had,” Hoppel said in his post-race television interview. “That wasn’t me out there. That was all my support, my family, my friends, my coaches, just everybody. I left it all out there. It’s incredible.”

𝐁𝐑𝐘𝐂𝐄 𝐇𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐋 𝐈𝐒 𝐓𝐎𝐊𝐘𝐎 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃! #KUtrack #TrackFieldTrials21 Jayhawk @BryceHoppel qualifies for the @NBCOlympics in the 800 meters, finishing in 1:44.14 in the U.S. Olympic Trials! pic.twitter.com/YZFJoidhw2 — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) June 22, 2021

Monday’s result continues a standout 2021 campaign for Hoppel. In February, Hoppel set a new American record in the 1,000 meters at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.

The breakthrough finishes for Hoppel have followed a brilliant collegiate career as a Jayhawk. While at Kansas, Hoppel won four Big 12 titles, including a sweep of the 800-meter title both indoors and outdoors in 2019. Hoppel was also a five-time All-American and two-time National Champion, while going down as the KU indoor school record holder in the 800 meters and the second-fastest in school history outdoors in the 800 meters.

Since turning pro with Adidas, Hoppel has placed fourth at the 2019 IAAF World Indoor Championship in Doha, Qatar and won the 2020 USA Indoor Championship.