🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 6

Saturday’s matchup will be the 39th all-time meeting between Kansas and TCU on the gridiron, in a series dating back to 1942. The Horned Frogs have been a member of the Big 12 Conference since 2012 and the two teams have met in each season since. TCU leads the all-time series 25-9-4, with KU’s last victory coming on October 27, 2018 in Lawrence.

The game was chosen to be the host site of College GameDay after each team enters the second week of October ranked and unbeaten. Kansas is 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in Big 12 play after defeating Iowa State, 14-11, on Oct. 1 in Lawrence, while TCU improved to 4-0 with a 55-24 victory over No. 18 Oklahoma last Saturday in Fort Worth.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time ever, ESPN College GameDay will emanate from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 8, as No. 19 Kansas hosts No. 17 TCU in a battle of unbeatens. The 5-0 Jayhawks will meet the 4-0 Horned Frogs at 11 a.m. CT, with a nationally-televised broadcast on FS1.

"If you’re going to be a good football, you have to find a way. We found a way (Saturday). It wasn’t stellar or glitzy or glamorous, but you can have games like this. We get caught up sometimes in those things because you really start looking at the defensive performance, and we should be really excited. So, we’ll get back to work."

Nationally Ranked – AP Poll | Coaches Poll

The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top-25 College Football Poll, which was announced Sunday. This is Kansas’ first ranking in the poll since Oct. 24, 2009, snapping the longest unranked drought among Power 5 schools.

The Kansas Jayhawks have also made an appearance in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll at No. 17, which was announced by the organization Sunday. It marks Kansas’ first ranking in the coaches poll since Oct. 18, 2009 (No. 21).

The rankings come after Kansas’ first 5-0 start since 2009, with wins at home against Tennessee Tech (Sept. 2, 56-10), Duke (Sept. 24, 35-27) and Iowa State (Oct. 1, 14-11) and on the road at West Virginia (Sept. 10, 55-42) and Houston (Sept. 17, 48-30).

The No. 19 ranking is Kansas’ 110th appearance on the AP Poll all-time, with its highest ranking at No. 2 coming on Nov. 18, 2007. Kansas has been ranked No. 19 nine times, most recently on Oct. 25, 2008. The Jayhawks previously received 125 votes in the week five AP Poll on Sept. 25.

For the first time since 2009, @KU_Football has entered the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Jayhawks come in at No. 17 in this week’s poll.https://t.co/clj6BPOgAp — AFCA (@WeAreAFCA) October 2, 2022

College GameDay – full release

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is college football’s premier pre-game show. Entering its 36th season, the show travels to a different college campus or game site each week of the season from early September through the College Football Playoff National Championship in January. The locations – usually announced a week in advance – are chosen by ESPN based on competitive matchups, rivalries and other factors.

College GameDay airs at 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU throughout the football season and is available for streaming through the ESPN App. ESPN’s social and digital pre-pre-game show Countdown to College GameDay begins at 7:30 a.m. CT weekly and is available to watch on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

IT’S HAPPENING COLLEGE GAMEDAY IS COMING TO LAWRENCE KANSAS GO CRAZY pic.twitter.com/XGks8AYbYt — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 2, 2022

Quotable #2

“Let’s make this the best College Gameday ever Jayhawks! Incredible opportunity to shine a light on this team, our campus and the Lawrence community. Rock Chalk!” – Jason Booker, Deputy Athletic Director

Week 5 Recap – full recap

Behind second-quarter touchdowns from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt-sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. A sellout homecoming crowd of 47,233, saw Kansas improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2009 season. The Jayhawks are 2-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2008 season.

Hishaw got Kansas on the scoreboard first with a four-yard touchdown run with 11:30 to play in the first half to make the score 7-0 in favor of the home team. The score capped a seven-play, 79-yard drive that took 3:59 off the clock. Hishaw rushed for 18 yards on the drive, while sophomore running back Devin Neal took a Daniels pitch and raced 30 yards earlier in the drive setting up Hishaw’s score, his fifth of the season. Hishaw finished with 28 yards on eight carries and the score. Neal rushed for 75 yards on 12 carries to lead all rushers. Daniels was 7-of-14 in the air for 90 yards.

Kansas took advantage of a short field when sophomore Cobee Bryant recorded his second interception of the season at the Iowa State 19-yard line with 7:25 before intermission. Four plays later Daniels scored his fifth touchdown of the season with a two-yard rush off the left tackle to put Kansas up 14-0 with 5:25 before halftime.

Iowa State field goal kicker Jace Gilbert missed three field goals for the game including a 37-yarder that went wide left with 32 seconds remaining that would have tied the contest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Football (@kufootball)

Sold Out

For the second consecutive weekend, Kansas Athletics announced a sellout crowd of 47,233 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the Homecoming victory over Iowa State. Prior to this season, KU had not had a home sellout since 2019 and the consecutive sellouts are the first time since 2009. It was the 17th sellout for Kansas since 2000, with the Jayhawks holding an 11-6 record in those games.

Game Preview

Ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2009, the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks will host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 8 at 11 a.m. CT at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast by FS1 with Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) Brock Huard (Analyst) and Allison Williams (Sideline) on the call.

Game Notes | Kansas Game Preview

Saturday’s Big 12 Conference matchup will be the first game in Lawrence to feature two Top 20 teams since Oct. 25, 2008, when No. 19 Kansas hosted No. 8 Texas Tech. With two top-25 teams in Lawrence, ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to broadcast its show from the Kansas campus for the first time in the show’s history.

Kansas enters Saturday’s game boasting the No. 12 scoring offense in America, averaging 41.6 points per game. Kansas also ranks No. 3 in the country in third down conversion percentage (60%), No. 8 in team passing efficiency (177.88), No. 2 in sacks allowed (2) and No. 16 in rushing offense (220.4 yards per game).

TCU comes to Lawrence after defeating Oklahoma, 55-24 in Fort Worth on Oct. 1. The Horned Frogs have now scored 50+ points in two games this season, while averaging 549.5 yards per game, the second most in the country this season. The Horned Frogs are led by quarterback Max Duggan (70/94, 997 yards, 11 TD) and running back Kendre Miller (51 rushes, 388 yards, 5 TD).

Quotable #3

I love being an underdog. I love keeping a chip on my shoulder. That’s how I made it this far. So keep us an underdog. That’s going to make us hungrier. But be careful if you’re going to keep us an underdog.” – Rich Miller, senior linebacker