🏀 Jalen Wilson Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas forward Jalen Wilson announced that he has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft today.

“I am grateful to say that with prayer and discussion with Coach (Bill) Self and my family, I will test the NBA draft process,” said Wilson.

Wilson will retain NCAA eligibility while testing the draft process. Per NCAA rules, student-athletes can participate in the NBA draft process if withdrawn by Monday, July 19.

“I am excited for the opportunity to learn, workout, and receive valuable feedback on my game that will allow me to make a solid decision on whether to remain in the draft, or return to the University of Kansas for my sophomore year,” Wilson said. “I am ready to get to work and have put all things in God’s hands!”

Wilson, a redshirt freshman from Denton, Texas, averaged 12.1 points per game last season and led Kansas with 8.2 rebounds per contest. He appeared in 28 games with 26 starts and was named to the 2021 Big 12 All-Newcomer and Big 12 All-Freshman teams. Wilson was a unanimous choice by the league coaches for the all-freshman squad after posting eight double-doubles this season.

“Jalen had a terrific freshman year and played a critical role in our success,” said Self. “We knew as the season progressed there would be interest in exploring the NBA process. I fully support his decision and know that he will handle this experience properly. Like Ochai, Jalen will keep his remaining eligibility so he has the option to return based on what he learns throughout this process. This will be great for him to learn what people say about him and ways in which he can improve.”