Jayhawk Rowing Announces Yearly Awards

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Carrie Cook-Callen and the Kansas Rowing staff announced the team’s 2021-22 team awards on Monday at the team’s annual banquet, which was held in the Burge Union.

The two major awards given out on the evening were Oarswoman of the Year and Coxswain of the Year. This duo will be forever enshrined on the award winners wall in the Kansas Boathouse for their consistent growth and competitive excellence. Earning Oarswoman of the Year was senior Abigail Benedict, a senior from St. Louis, Missouri, while Danica Pecana, a senior from Olathe, Kansas, was named the Coxswain of the Year.

“It was a great opportunity to celebrate the efforts and accomplishments of this year’s team alongside supporters from the athletic department, family and friends,” Cook-Callen said.