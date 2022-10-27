🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Set to Close Out Fall Season in Maui

Tournament: Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational

Course: Royal Ka’anapali Golf Club

Par/Yards: 6,700/71

Participating Teams: Air Force, Boise State, No. 66 Clemson, No. 51 Colorado, Connecticut, CSUN, Denver, No. 45 East Tennessee State, No. 21 Georgia, Gonzaga, Hawai’i, No. 53 Kansas, No. 50 Liberty, Louisiana, No. 34 Ole Miss, Mount Saint Mary’s, No. 31 North Florida, No. 16 Oklahoma, UC Irvine and Wyoming.

Live Stats: Golfstat

LAHAINA, Maui – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team will wrap up its fall season this weekend at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, a 54-hole tournament hosted by Hawai’i at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Club.

The Jayhawks will go with a travel lineup of juniors Davis Cooper, Hank Lierz, Gunnar Broin, William Duquette, Cecil Belisle, Sion Audrain and freshman Will King.

The three-day tournament will consist of a shotgun start at 8 a.m., Hawai’i time (1 p.m., CT), Friday through Sunday.

“Obviously, it’s a great way to end the fall season,” said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. “Looks like we could have a good amount of wind and possibly some rain.”

The Jayhawks have been led by Broin this fall, who notched his first collegiate top-five finish at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, followed by a fifth-place finish at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Broin carries a stroke average of 71.58, including six rounds under par in four events. Minnesota native Cecil Belisle’s top finish of the fall came at the Gopher Invitational, tying for fourth. He carries a fall average of 72.83 into the last competition and has fired off five rounds under par this fall, including a team-low 54-hole score of 207.

Cooper’s best finish came at the Gopher Invitational, tying with Belisle for fourth place and a team-low 54-hole score of 207. With four rounds under par, Cooper is producing a stroke-average of 73.33. Duquette is averaging a 73.50 through 12 rounds this fall, including two rounds under par with his best finish at the Fighting Irish Classic (T21). King has produced two rounds under par in his rookie season, averaging a 73.67 through four events. His best finish came in his collegiate debut at the Fighting Irish Classic (T17).

“This golf course plays a lot differently in the wind,” said Bermel. “This weekend should be a really good test of golf. A lot of really strong teams here, so it will be a good test for the team.”

Audrain is averaging a 73.67 with two rounds under par and Lierz has averaged a 73.11 with two rounds under par. Audrain played all five matches at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament last weekend, going L-L-W-W-L to help Kansas place fifth.

The Jayhawks will be paired with Mount Saint Mary’s, Connecticut and Ole Miss on Friday. Live scoring for the event is available through Golfstat.