🏀 Jayhawks Close Out Regular Season Saturday at TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks hit the road Saturday to conclude the regular season in Fort Worth, Texas, against TCU. Kansas looks to complete a season sweep over the Horned Frogs after winning the first meeting 73-55 on Feb. 8 in Lawrence.

Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. CT on Saturday and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Ron Thulin and Janice Dziuk on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas is now 18-10 on the year and 8-9 in Big 12 play following a 98-93 victory over No. 23 Iowa State on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. The win was KU’s first win over the Cyclones since 2015 and the Jayhawks’ first home win over a Top 25 opponent since 2018. KU has now won two straight games after defeating Oklahoma State 66-57 on Feb. 26 for coach Brandon Schneider’s 500th career win as a collegiate head coach.

The Jayhawks enter the final game of the regular season in seventh place in the Big 12 standings, one game behind West Virginia for sixth. KU is assured of at least the No. 7 seed in the upcoming Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, but there are scenarios that could allow the Jayhawks to move up to the No. 6 seed.

Zakiyah Franklin set a new career-high with 31 points on Wednesday against No. 23 Iowa State and, in the process, became the first Jayhawk since 2017 with two games of 30-plus points in one season. Franklin has now scored double figures in 13-straight games, and she is KU’s leading scorer with 15.9 points per game for the year. In the ISU game, Franklin surpassed 1,400 career points and she’s up to No. 15 on the Jayhawks’ all-time scoring list with 1,417 points. She also leads the Jayhawks with 91 assists, an average of 3.3 per game.

Taiyanna Jackson was named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year award on Monday, and she continued her standout senior season with 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks against Iowa State. Jackson is on pace to become the first Jayhawk since Tracy Claxton in 1982 to average a double-double and she’s one of five players from a Power Five conference currently doing so this season. She is second on the team with 15.4 points per game and leads the Big 12 in rebounding (12.4), field goal percentage (68.4), double-doubles (18) and blocked shots (85).

KU and TCU have met 25 times in series history, with all but one meeting coming since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012. TCU leads the all-time series 15-10, but Kansas has won three-straight meetings and four of the last five. A win on Saturday would give the Jayhawks a second-straight season sweep over the Horned Frogs.

Up Next

Postseason play begins with the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, which will be played on March 9-12 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. The bracket will be announced by the league office following the conclusion of all regular season contests.