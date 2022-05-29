🏌️ Jayhawks Close Out Season at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team finished Round 3 of the NCAA Championships on Sunday in 17th place at +40 after shooting a +17, 297 at Grayhawk Golf Club. Senior Harry Hillier provided the highlight of the day with a hole-in-one on the par-three 13th hole.

The 30-team field will now be cut down to 15 teams for Monday’s final round, with Kansas seeing its 2021-22 season completed.

Georgia Tech and Ole Miss were the final two teams to get inside the cut line at +37. Texas A&M finished two shots back at +39 and the Jayhawks were three off the cut at +40.

The Jayhawks close the 2021-22 season with five tournament championships, an NCAA Championships appearance for the 13th time in program history and second since 2001 and the best round ever by the program at the NCAA Championships—Friday’s +6, 286.

Sunday’s round marked the final appearance in a team setting for seniors Hillier, Ben Sigel and Callum Bruce, who have been instrumental in the Jayhawks’ success.

“We’re obviously disappointed to see our season come to an end for the team,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We didn’t have our best stuff today and missed the cut to 15 teams.”

Bermel continued: “It was a record-breaking year for our team. The seniors – Ben Sigel, Harry Hillier and Callum Bruce – were a big part of the team. Ben and Harry have played a lot of golf for the Jayhawks and did a lot of great stuff. Callum only played one year as a graduate transfer, but he was an absolute joy to coach and fit in well with our team.”

Bruce is tied for 49th at 9-over after three rounds to lead the way for Kansas. He shot a third-round 78 on Sunday. Bruce will play Monday’s fourth round, as his +9 is tied for sixth-best by a player on a non-advancing team. The top nine players on non-advancing teams advance to the final round.

Hillier had the best score of the day for the Jayhawks with a 2-over 72. The senior knocked in the second hole-in-one of his Kansas career with a six-iron on the 230-yard par-three 13th. He also had two birdies on his card in the round.

Hillier finished at +13, as did sophomore Luke Kluver, who had the second-best round by a Jayhawk on Sunday with a 3-over 73. Kluver had three birdies on his card on his final day.

Sigel finished at +15 and shot a 77 on Sunday, while Duquette ended at +17 with a third-round 75.

“We have a very good team coming back,” Bermel said. “Luke Kluver was our one/two guy all year long and William Duquette and Davis Cooper played a lot as well. I know we are losing three good players, but the others need to step up as the expectations are the same.”