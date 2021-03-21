⚾ Jayhawks Complete Sweep of Bluejays

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks utilized another complete offensive and defensive performance to complete a sweep of the the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark, earning a 7-4 win in the series finale.

The Jayhawks improved to 12-6 on the season with the four-game sweep. Creighton dropped to 4-7.

Eli Davis started on the mound for Kansas and shut down the Creighton offense in seven innings of work. The Southpaw struck out four batters and only allowed one run to score during his start. He improved to 3-1 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.90.

Kansas got the offense going in the first inning once again, taking advantage of a Creighton error allowing Tavian Josenberger to get on base. He was brought in on a groundout by Casey Burnham, giving Kansas a quick 1-0 lead.

The Jayhawks struck again in the bottom of the second inning. Three walks and a fielder’s choice scored one run for KU. A pair of back-to-back singles by Dylan Ditzenberger and Burnham scored three more runs and gave Kansas a commanding 5-0 lead.

Kansas added another run in the top of the third on a groundout and an additional one in the bottom of the fifth on a single from Skyler Messinger.

Davis cruised through the game, only running into trouble in the top of the sixth after giving up a double and a triple. The lefty got out of the jam with only one run scored and pitched a clean seventh.

Nathan Barry came on in relief for Davis in the eighth inning and shut down the Bluejays in three straight at-bats. Barry ran into trouble in the top of the ninth, as the Bluejays attempted to mount a comeback.

A pair of singles and a double brought in three Creighton runs and was enough to knock Barry out of the game. Jonah Ulane came in to replace Barry and got the final out, securing the win and the sweep for the Jayhawks.

Ditzenberger and Messinger both recorded multi-hit games for Kansas. Ditzenberger went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Messinger went 2-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored and two walks.