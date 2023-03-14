⚾️ Jayhawks Drop Tuesday’s Game 5-3 to Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A two-out, go-ahead RBI single by Charleston Southern’s Ashton Wilson in the 8th inning pushed the Buccaneers to a 5-3 win against the Jayhawks on Tuesday at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark. Redshirt junior and LSU transfer Collier Cranford hit his third home run of the season in the defeat.

Charleston Southern (7-10) jumped on Kansas early with one run in the first and one run in the second to build a 2-0 lead. Kansas starter Ethan Bradford induced an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the first and then a strikeout with two runners on base to end the second.

The Jayhawks were threatening to break through in the third inning with runners on first and third and one out, but a pop up and a pick off ended the threat.

In the fourth, Kansas got on the board. Freshman Kodey Shojinaga singled with two outs to set the stage for Cranford to hit a two-run shot to tie the game at 2-all.

After retiring the first six batters he faced, junior Kolby Dougan ran into some trouble in the fifth inning. A single and hit by pitch in the inning set up a two-out, RBI double that gave the Bucs a 3-2 lead.

Kansas tied the game up once again in the sixth inning on an RBI fielder’s choice by sophomore Luke Leto. That put the score at 3-3 until the bottom of the eighth inning.

Junior Thaniel Trumper came in for Dougan in the sixth and retired the first eight batters he faced. He allowed a two-out single and then handed the ball to junior Stone Hewlett. A hit by pitch and then the RBI single by Wilson along with a fielding error allowed two runs to score and gave CSU a 5-3 advantage.

Cranford started off the ninth with a leadoff double, but the Jayhawks would strikeout the next three at-bats.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kaleb Hill (2-1)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO

Loss: Thaniel Trumper (0-2)

Final line: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 SO

NOTES

• Cranford has now reached base safely in all 14 games this season. He has three home runs this season.

• Chase Jans extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

• Mike Koszewski has an on-base streak of 12 games.

UP NEXT

Kansas (7-7) will look to split the series against Charleston Southern on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.