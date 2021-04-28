🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Finish 7th at Big 12s; Kluver Fires Final Round 67

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team finished in seventh place at the 2021 Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes, which wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.

The Jayhawks shot a combined one-under in the final two rounds after being at +42 after the first two rounds. Kansas finished five shots behind Baylor and 11 shots ahead of eighth-place Kansas State.

Junior Harry Hillier shot a final-round 72 to secure a top-20 finish with a T19. He finished the tournament with a 69-72 after opening with a 76-74. William Duquette finished one shot behind Hillier at +12 and tied for 22nd. Duquette shot back-to-back 71s to finish the tournament strong.

Luke Kluver overcame a first-round 81 to finish tied for 25th. Kluver fired a final-round 67, which went down as the third-lowest round of the day for all competitors. Kluver was minus-five over the final two rounds, which was tied for the second-best mark in the field for the final two rounds behind winner Cole Hammer of Texas, who shot eight-under over the final two rounds.

Ben Sigel wrapped up play with an even-par 70 and finished tied for 32nd at +15, two shots behind Kluver. Sion Audrain shot a 72 on Wednesday and finished in 44th place.

“We played pretty solid today, but a few bad decisions turned a good round into a solid round,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Luke came back with another very good round again today.”

Kluver started on No. 10 and shot a one-over 36 to start his day on his first nine. On his second nine, Kluver birdied holes two, three and six, before picking up an eagle at the par-five seventh hole to get to -4 for his round. He finished bogey-par for a final-round 67. Kluver and Hillier were the only two players in the field with multiple eagles for the week.

Sigel’s round included four birdies, with three of them coming on his back-nine. He picked up birdies at holes five, seven and eight. Duquette had four birdies on his card en route to his 71, while Hillier and Audrain shot matching 72s. Hillier also eagled No. 7 like his teammate Kluver.

“We were seeded seventh going into the event and finished seventh,” Bermel said. “We played three freshmen and two juniors and got valuable playing experience. Obviously, we played poorly the first two rounds, and much better the last two. Unfortunately, we had to count the first two rounds as it was a 72-hole event.”