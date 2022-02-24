⚾ Jayhawks Head to New Orleans for Three-Game Series



LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas baseball team will travel to the Big Easy to face New Orleans in a three-game series at Maestri Field this weekend. KU is coming off a series win last weekend in Corpus Christi, Texas, against Illinois.

The series win marked the sixth time in the last seven seasons that the Jayhawks have finished with a winning percentage of .500 or better on opening weekend. Kansas won 4-2 on Friday and 12-1 on Saturday, before falling in the series finale, 7-1 on Sunday.

The pitching staff had a solid opening weekend, posting a combined 2.67 ERA in the three games. Seven of the nine pitchers that came out of the bullpen did not allow a run.

This weekend, Kansas will use the same rotation. Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Cole Larsen will get the ball on Friday, redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Ryan Vanderhei goes on Saturday and sophomore left-handed pitcher Sam Brady will finish off the weekend on Sunday.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna will be looking to build off his strong opening weekend when he hit .500/.538/.750 (6-for-12), with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf also had a good first series, batting .400 (4-for-10) with a double and three RBIs, while sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger had a team-high five RBIs.

All three games this weekend will be live streamed for free on UNOPrivateers.com and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Kansas returns to Hoglund Ballpark next Wednesday, March 2 for its home opener against the Missouri State Bears at 3 p.m. CT. Tickets for the home opener can be purchased here. The game will also be available on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network.