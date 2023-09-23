⚽️ Jayhawks Head to Orlando for Sunday Match at UCF



ORLANDO – Kansas wraps up a stretch of five-straight road matches on Sunday in Orlando at UCF. The match from UCF Soccer and Track Complex is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

On Thursday night at Oklahoma State, Kansas dropped to 3-2-5 on the season and 0-1-1 in Big 12 play after a 1-0 defeat to the Cowgirls. A goal in the second minute by OSU was the difference in the tightly contested matchup. Senior Shira Elinav, who led the Jayhawks in goals and points in 2022, made her season debut on Thursday, playing 31 minutes off the bench.

Super-senior Melania Pasar has been consistent in goal all season for KU. The Portoroz, Slovenia, native leads the Big 12 in saves (44) and save percentage (.830), while she is fifth in the league in goals against average (0.92). She made seven saves in the match at Oklahoma State.

Kansas has posted the best save percentage in the Big 12 this season (.845). The Jayhawks have allowed only 0.9 goals per game through the first 10 matches, which is tied for the fifth fewest in the Big 12.

Offensively, Kansas has scored 19 goals on the year. Seven of those 19 goals have come in the final 15 minutes of the match. Redshirt junior Hallie Klanke leads the team with four goals and sophomore Lexi Watts is second on the team with seven points on the year.

Kansas and UCF have met four times previously, with Kansas holding a 4-0-0 record all-time in the series. The last time Kansas and UCF played was Sept. 19, 2008, when Kansas won 3-2 in Orlando. Freshman Emily Cressy scored a goal with just over eight minutes remaining in the second half to give the then-21st-ranked Jayhawks a victory over the then-18th-ranked Knights. That win in 2008 was KU’s first road victory against a ranked opponent since 2004.

UCF (6-2-0, 2-0-0) entered the week receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll. The Knights defeated Houston on Thursday by a score of 1-0. Ellie Moreno has scored five of 13 goals for UCF and Caroline DeLisle has started all eight games in goal for the Knights.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ryan Davis (play-by-play) and Bridget Callahan (analyst) on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns to Lawrence to face Baylor on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT. The match at Rock Chalk Park is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.