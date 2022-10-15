🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Head to Texas for Big 12 Match Play Championship

HOCKLEY, Texas – The 52nd-ranked Kansas Men’s Golf Team will head to The Club at Houston Oaks for the Big 12 Match Play Championship beginning on Monday. The event features all 10 conference teams, which includes five teams ranked in the top 25.

The field includes host No. 17 Oklahoma State, Baylor (31), Iowa State, Kansas (52), Kansas State (18), Oklahoma (15), TCU (34), Texas (21), Texas Tech (1) and West Virginia.

The three-day tournament includes all 10 teams paired into two groups, Pool A and Pool B. The Jayhawks will be grouped in Pool B with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and West Virginia.

“Really excited for the match play event,” said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. “We start out with pool play and will face OU, OSU, Baylor and WVU over the week.”

Kansas, seeded No. 7, will open the tournament on Monday against No. 2-seed Oklahoma at 8:00 a.m. CT, followed by a matchup with No. 3-seed Oklahoma State at 1:30 p.m. CT to complete day one. Day two continues Tuesday, with the Jayhawks battling No. 10-seed West Virginia at 8:00 a.m. CT, followed by a matchup against No. 6-seed Baylor at 1:30 p.m. CT. The final day will conclude Wednesday with pairings and tee times to be determined.

During the Pool Play portion, each team will play four matches. Teams will get three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. At the conclusion of Pool Play, each team will be ranked 1-5 within its pool based on the amount of points accrued.

Each team will travel a seven-man lineup and play six matches against their opponent. Head Coach Jamie Bermel’s travel lineup includes freshman Will King and juniors Sion Audrain, Gunnar Broin, Cecil Belisle, William Duquette, Davis Cooper and Hank Lierz.

“Each match is going to be hard, so we will need to be ready to play,” said Bermel.

The Jayhawks are coming off a seventh-place finish at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., which was nationally aired on the Golf Channel. Kansas has produced four individual top 5 finishes in its last three events, including Cooper and Belisle tying for 4th at the Gopher Invitational and Broin tying for 5th at the Folds of Honor Collegiate and the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Live stats for the tournament are available through Golfstat.