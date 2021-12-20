🏀 Jayhawks Headed to Face Shockers Tuesday in Wichita

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball returns to action on Tuesday, Dec. 21, with a trip to Wichita to face the Shockers of Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT and be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Kansas will be resuming its in-state rivalry with Wichita State as the two teams meet for the first time since KU defeated the Shockers, 79-58, in the opening round of the 2011 WNIT in Lawrence. Tuesday’s matchup will be the first meeting between the Jayhawks and Shockers in Wichita since Dec. 11, 2002.

Kansas has won four straight games and comes into the game following an 80-65 victory over Santa Clara on Dec. 12 at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks overcame a halftime deficit for the second-consecutive game against Santa Clara and improved to 7-0 on its home court this season.

KU junior forward Taiyanna Jackson reached double figures in scoring for the third straight game and fourth time this season as she totaled 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting against Santa Clara. In three games during the month of December, Jackson is averaging 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 63.4% from the field. Making her third start of the season, sophomore guard Chandler Prater matched a career-high with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting against Santa Clara. Prater also finished the game with five rebounds and she ranks third on the team with 4.1 rebounds per game for the year.

WSU is 9-2 on the year following a 67-64 victory over North Texas on Dec. 17. The Shockers are 6-0 at Charles Koch Arena this season, with five of those victories coming by 10 or more points. WSU ranks third in the AAC in scoring, averaging 72.1 points per game, and the Shockers are holding its opponents to 59.5 points per game. Mariah McCully leads WSU in scoring with 11.3 points per game and Jane Asinde leads the team with 8.8 rebounds per game. Keitha Adams is in her fifth season as the head coach at Wichita State, where she has a record of 57-64.

Kansas and Wichita State have met 38 times on the hardwood in a series that dates back to 1970, with KU holding a 31-7 all-time advantage. The two teams have met just seven times since 1990, with Kansas holding a 5-2 advantage in those contests. KU has traveled to Wichita for 18 prior meetings, with the Jayhawks holding an 11-7 edge in those games. WSU has won two of the last three meetings between the two teams in Wichita.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play its final game of 2021 next Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Allen Fieldhouse, hosting Northwestern State in a game that will tip off at 7 p.m.