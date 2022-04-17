⛳ Jayhawks, Hillier Post Wins at Hawkeye Invitational

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Kansas Men’s Golf team captured its fifth tournament championship of the season on Sunday when the Jayhawks won the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course by two shots over host Iowa.

Senior Harry Hillier paced the Jayhawks and won the tournament at -8, earning the second win of his distinguished career. Hillier shot a final-round 69 and outlasted Iowa’s Garrett Tighe by one shot and teammate Ben Sigel by two shots.

The fifth tournament championship in one season is the most since at least 1968 for the Jayhawks. Kansas won four tournaments in the 2015-16 season and won three titles in a season four times. Sunday’s win marks the third time Kansas has won the Hawkeye Invitational, joining the 2013 and 2016 teams.

Kansas finished at -12, while Iowa posted a score of -10. Third-place Creighton was 22 shots back of Kansas at +10.

“It was a great team win,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Iowa is a very difficult team to beat on its home course. I’m really proud of the guys, and their grit this week. The conditions were difficult, but we hung in there.”

Hillier won for the first time since winning The Jackrabbit in 2018. He was at least two-under par in each round this weekend, posting rounds of 69-70-69 for a 54-hole total of 208. Tilghe shot a final-round 71 and bogeyed No. 18 to fall one shot behind Hillier.

“Harry had a nice week, and really played well,” Bermel said. “He made a big number yesterday on No. 15, and responded like a champion. He managed his game well this week, and got the win and helped the team win as well.”

Hillier started hot on Sunday in the final round and was four-under through seven holes with birdies at holes two, five, six and seven. Following bogeys at eight and 14, Hillier birdied the par-five 15th to get to three-under for his round and eight-under for the tournament. He parred his final three holes to win for the second time as a Jayhawk.

Sigel shot an even-par 72 in the final round to finish in third place at 6-under. The third-place finish ties for his best result in a 54-hole event in his career. Sigel picked up birdies at holes two, 12 and 15 and went 36-36 on his scorecard.

Luke Kluver picked up a Top-10, finishing tied for 10th at even-par with a final-round 72 on Sunday. Kluver had rounds of 69-75-72 to pick up the fifth Top 10 of his season. Kluver had one birdie and one bogey on his card on Sunday to go with 16 pars.

Callum Bruce shot a final-round 73 and finished tied for 27th at +5. William Duquette finished tied for 32nd at +6 after a final-round 74.

Playing as an individual, Davis Cooper picked up a Top 20, finishing tied for 15th at +2. Cooper shot a 67 on Sunday, which was the low round of the day for the 78 golfers in the field. Cooper had six birdies on his card, including two on the front nine at two and six. He also birdied 10, 11, 12 and 15 and had just one bogey on the day. It’s his second Top 20 to go with a win and a Top 10 as well this season.

Kansas will now turn its attention to the Big 12 Championships, set for April 25-27 in Trinity, Texas.